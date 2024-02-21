Congress-SP seat-sharing deal in Madhya Pradesh too, Akhilesh Yadav's party to contest just one of 29 seats
After Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress seem to have sealed the seat-sharing deal in Madhya Pradesh too. “The Samajwadi Party will contest one seat, Khajuraho, in Madhya Pradesh and support Congress on the rest," the chief of Uttar Pradesh's SP unit, Naresh Uttam Patel was quoted by PTI as saying on Wednesday.