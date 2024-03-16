Lok Sabha Election Date 2024: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25, Mumbai to go to polls in 2 phases — Details here
Lok Sabha Election Date 2024: While voting in Delhi will happen on a single day, Maharashtra will have five poll dates.
The Elections Commission of India announced date of voting and results for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday. The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections will happen in seven phases. As the poll dates were declared for all the states and union territories, here's when the Lok Sabha Elections will be held for seven seats in Delhi and 48 Maharashtra seats, including those in Mumbai.