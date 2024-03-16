The Elections Commission of India announced date of voting and results for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday. The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections will happen in seven phases. As the poll dates were declared for all the states and union territories, here's when the Lok Sabha Elections will be held for seven seats in Delhi and 48 Maharashtra seats, including those in Mumbai.

Delhi

Voting for all seven Delhi will happen on a single day on May 25. Results will be declared along with all, by-elections assembly polls and parliamentary polls on June 4, 2024.

Phase 6 voting date details

Announcement and issue of press note March 16, Saturday Date of issue of Gazette Notification April 29, Monday Last date of Making Nominations May 6, Monday Date of scrutiny of nominations May 7, Tuesday Last date for withdrawal of candidature May 9, Thursday Date of poll May 25, Saturday Date of counting June 4, Tuesday Date before which election shall be completed June 6, Thursday.

Mumbai

Elections in Mumbai will take place in two phases. Voting across Maharashtra will take place in five phases.

There are a total of 1.47 crore electors in Delhi. Of this 67.5 lakh are women and 80.09 lakh are men. Meanwhile, Maharashtra as a total of 9.14 crore votes, of which over 4.38 crore are women and 4.75 crore are men, as per the Elections Commission data.

The term of current Lok Sabha will end on June 16, 2024.

