Lok Sabha Election Date 2024: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25, Mumbai to go to polls in 2 phases — Details here

Akriti Anand

Lok Sabha Election Date 2024: While voting in Delhi will happen on a single day, Maharashtra will have five poll dates.

Lok Sabha Elections dates 2024: The Elections Commission announced date of voting and results on Saturday.

The Elections Commission of India announced date of voting and results for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday. The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections will happen in seven phases. As the poll dates were declared for all the states and union territories, here's when the Lok Sabha Elections will be held for seven seats in Delhi and 48 Maharashtra seats, including those in Mumbai.

Follow Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date LIVE updates here

Delhi

Voting for all seven Delhi will happen on a single day on May 25. Results will be declared along with all, by-elections assembly polls and parliamentary polls on June 4, 2024.

Phase 6 voting date details

Announcement and issue of press note
March 16, Saturday
Date of issue of Gazette Notification
April 29, Monday
Last date of Making NominationsMay 6, Monday
Date of scrutiny of nominationsMay 7, Tuesday
Last date for withdrawal of candidature
May 9, Thursday
Date of poll
May 25, Saturday
Date of countingJune 4, Tuesday
Date before which election shall be completed
June 6, Thursday.

Mumbai

Elections in Mumbai will take place in two phases. Voting across Maharashtra will take place in five phases.

There are a total of 1.47 crore electors in Delhi. Of this 67.5 lakh are women and 80.09 lakh are men. Meanwhile, Maharashtra as a total of 9.14 crore votes, of which over 4.38 crore are women and 4.75 crore are men, as per the Elections Commission data.

The term of current Lok Sabha will end on June 16, 2024.

