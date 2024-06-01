Lok Sabha Election Phase 7 Voting: Arvind Kejriwal urges voters to exercise adult franchise to end ‘dictatorship’
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal urges voters to participate in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections to protect democracy and the Constitution.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 7 Voting: As the voting in the seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election began on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers “to protect democracy and the Constitution."