Lok Sabha Election Phase 7 Voting: Final phase of voting in West Bengal marred by sporadic incidents of violence
Sector Police lodges FIR, fresh EVMs provided. TMC accuses ISF of violence. Clashes in Diamond Harbour and Jadavpur. CPI(M) workers beaten by TMC. BJP accuses TMC of intimidation in Sandeshkhali.
The seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal's nine parliamentary constituencies saw sporadic outbreaks of violence, particularly in Jadavpur and Diamond Harbour, where TMC, ISF, and BJP supporters clashed.