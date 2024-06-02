Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: ‘Don’t waste your time on…', Prashant Kishor's first reaction after exit polls
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Polls: Many exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Opposition's INDIA bloc may face a setback by winning just over 100-130 seats.
Hours after the release of the exit poll result 2024, which predicted a landslide victory for BJP-led NDA, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday asked the public not to “waste time" on analysis of “fake journalists" and “self-proclaimed experts" on social media platforms.