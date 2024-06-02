Hours after the release of the exit poll result 2024, which predicted a landslide victory for BJP-led NDA, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday asked the public not to “waste time" on analysis of “fake journalists" and “self-proclaimed experts" on social media platforms.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kishore wrote, “Next time when there is talk of elections and politics, do not waste your valuable time on useless talks and analysis of idle fake journalists, loudmouth politicians and self-proclaimed experts of social media."

The exit polls on June 1 predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would retain power for a third straight term, with the Bharatiya Janata-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the general elections.

On Saturday, most exit polls suggested that the BJP-led NDA could secure more than 350 seats out of the 543 in the Lok Sabha. Additionally, three exit polls indicate that the NDA might achieve a historic milestone by surpassing 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Many exit polls also predicted a significant victory for the BJP in Congress-governed Karnataka. Furthermore, the India TV-CNX poll suggests that the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and the NDA are poised to sweep the polls in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the News18 exit poll, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is anticipated to increase its vote share in the southern states during the Lok Sabha elections. The NDA is expected to get around 22% of the vote in Tamil Nadu, while the INDIA bloc can get a 45% vote share in the state.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 spanned seven phases, commencing on April 17 and concluding on June 1. These elections covered a total of 543 Lok Sabha seats. The results are scheduled to be announced on June 4.

