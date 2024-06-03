Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Exit Polls predict a rout but Congress is busy doing this...
The Opposition parties have rejected the Exit Poll 2024 as BJP's psychological game and assured their supporters that the INDIA bloc is winning 295 seats
Even as the Exit Polls 2024 predicted a return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a more decisive majority in Parliament, the Congress headquarters are being prepped up for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 result day. The Opposition parties have rejected the Exit Poll 2024 as BJP's psychological game and assured their supporters that the INDIA bloc is winning 295 seats.