Even as the Exit Polls 2024 predicted a return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a more decisive majority in Parliament, the Congress headquarters are being prepped up for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 result day. The Opposition parties have rejected the Exit Poll 2024 as BJP's psychological game and assured their supporters that the INDIA bloc is winning 295 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, which is being shared by Congress supporters and other party members, the preparations for the counting day can be seen, with workers putting up a tent to accommodate the guests who will arrive on Tuesday and the possible celebration afterwards.

The video comes two days after voting for the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. The Exit Polls 2024 was released by various agencies on Saturday evening, and almost all predicted a clean sweep for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and forecasted that the ruling alliance would win 300-350 seats. The predictions for the Opposition INDIA bloc remain restricted to 120-150 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc, who held a meeting on Saturday, expressed confidence in their victory and rejected the findings of Exit Polls 2024.

"It is not exit poll, it is Modi Media Poll. This is Modiji's fantasy poll. Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song 295...(we will get) 295 (seats)," senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in his first reaction to the predictions of Exit Polls 2024.

INDIA bloc to announce PM candidate in 24 hours after results: Sanjay Raut In another show of confidence, the senior leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sanjay Raut, said that the Opposition INDIA bloc will announce its prime ministerial candidate within 24 hours of getting a majority in Lok Sabha elections 2024 results on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have many candidates for the post of PM but what about the BJP? The INDI alliance will announce its prime ministerial candidate within 24 hours of the results being declared," Sanjay Raut said while speaking with media.

