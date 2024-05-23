Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor has reacted to internet trolling of a recent interview he gave, telling netizens to "keep water ready." The remark reiterated his belief in the Bharatiya Janata Party's return to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections .

The online jokes and jibes began after Kishor seemingly lost his cool when journalist Karan Thapar questioned the political pundit about making "wrong" result predictions in previous assembly elections.

"Drinking water is good as it keeps both mind and body hydrated. Those who are RATTLED with my assessment of the outcome of this election must keep plenty of water handy on June 4th. PS: Remember, 02nd May, 2021 and #West Bengal!!" Kishor wrote on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), on May 23.

The Argument

In a heated argument with Thapar over predictions regarding Congress' loss in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh elections, Kishor reacted negatively and asked for video proof from the veteran journalist. When presented with online news reports, Kishor rejected them and added that he would quit politics if Thapar brought video proof.

"Newspaper can write anything, show me where I have said something ... what I say show me the words ... after I go from here, what you write in your news publication is none of my business ... If I have said Congress will be routed in Himachal in 2022, I am saying on camera on record I will quit what I do. But if you are wrong and trying to put your perception as my statement then please be man enough to say sorry about it," Kishor said.

"I don't want to give you the privilege that I said something and he ran out of the interview, I can deal with you and four like you ... if you don't believe what I am saying then why are you interviewing me," he added.

Social Media Reactions

