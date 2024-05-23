Prashant Kishor brushes off trolls with a quip: ‘Those who are RATTLED...must keep plenty of water handy on June 4th’
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The online jokes and jibes began after Kishor seemingly lost his cool when journalist Karan Thapar questioned the political pundit about making wrong result predictions in previous assembly elections.
Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor has reacted to internet trolling of a recent interview he gave, telling netizens to "keep water ready." The remark reiterated his belief in the Bharatiya Janata Party's return to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.