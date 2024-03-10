Lok Sabha elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav takes ‘Hitler’ jibe at PM Modi, says ‘2014- 2024…10 years was the time of…’
Akhilesh Yadav criticizes PM Modi, comparing his rule to Hitler. He stresses the importance of defending the Constitution and democracy in the upcoming elections.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Taking a ‘Hitler’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said ‘Those who had come (to power) in 2014, they are going (out) in 2024’. Further, he commented that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024 will save ‘the Constitution and the democracy’.