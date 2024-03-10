Akhilesh Yadav criticizes PM Modi, comparing his rule to Hitler. He stresses the importance of defending the Constitution and democracy in the upcoming elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Taking a ‘Hitler’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said ‘Those who had come (to power) in 2014, they are going (out) in 2024’. Further, he commented that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024 will save ‘the Constitution and the democracy’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yadav said, while speaking to reporters, "This is the election to save the Constitution and the democracy. This is the election to save reservation and save one's own honour. At one point of time, 'Samudra Manthan' (churning of the sea) had taken place. This is the time for 'Samvidhaan Manthan'."

"On one hand, there are people who want to defend the Constitution, and on the other hand, there are people who want to end the Constitution," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi's 10 years have also been completed: Akhilesh Yadav Taking a Hitler jibe at PM Modi, Yadav said, "Those who had come (to power) in 2014, they are going (out) in 2024. 10 years was the time of Hitler. He could not stay there for more than 10 years."

He added,"So, his (apparently pointing towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 10 years have also been completed.'

BJP govt betrayed Pichhde, Dalit, Alpasankhyak families: SP chief Yadav also lashed out at the BJP-led government for allegedly betraying PDA (Pichhde, Dalit and Alpasankhyak) families. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to news agency ANI, he commented, "BJP will be nervous because they have snatched away the rights of PDA (Pichhde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak). Vice Chancellors were appointed but how many PDAs are there among them?''

"There are many districts where no person from PDA is posted on a high post. The government has not provided the list of appointments and they have betrayed the PDA families," the SP chief further said while speaking to ANI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

