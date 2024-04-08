Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 explosive crisis factors in Gujarat BJP
Backlash against Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, withdrawal of candidature by leaders after nomination and emergence of anonymous posters against Mansukh Mandaviya have sparked speculation that all is not well within the BJP's Gujarat unit, otherwise hailed for its sorted organisational structure.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing an internal crisis of sorts in Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The state sends 26 members to Lok Sabha and has been a BJP stronghold for close to three decades.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message