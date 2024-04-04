Active Stocks
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 mutual funds, 10 stocks that Rahul Gandhi has invested in

Gulam Jeelani

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress member of parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi, has stock market investments worth ₹4.3 crore, mutual funds deposits worth ₹3.81 crore, and savings worth ₹26.25 in two bank accounts, according to the details in affidavit that he has filed with election commission of India.

Congress member of parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi, has stock market investments worth 4.3 crore, mutual funds deposits worth 3.81 crore, and savings worth 26.25 in two bank accounts, according to the affidavit that he has submitted to the Election Commission of India.

Gandhi is seeking re-election from Wayanad seat in Kerala which he won with a margin of over four lakh votes in 2019. He filed his nomination on April 3.

Personal details about wealth, property, pending cases against the candidate are to be mentioned on an affidavit to be filed along with nomination papers. 

Rahul Gandhi also owns sovereign gold bonds with a market value of 15.21 Lakh as on March 15, 2024. The overall assets of Rahul Gandhi, as per the affidavit are worth 20.4 Crore which includes 9.24 Crore movable and 11.5 Crore immovable assets.

 

Voting in 20 Lok Sabha seats of Kerala, including Wayanad, will be held in the second phase of 2024 general elections on April 26.

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has fielded K Surendran, its Kerala state president against Rahul Gandhi. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded senior Communist Party of India leader Annie Raja from Wayanad.

Here is the list of stock market shares that Rahul Gandhi has investments in.

Pidilite Industries Ltd: 1474 shares worth 42.27 Lakh

Bajaj Finance Ltd: 551 shares worth 35.89 Lakh

Nestle India Ltd: 1370 shares worth 35.67 Lakh

Asian Paints Ltd: 1231 shares worth 35.29 Lakh

Titan Company Ltd: 897 shares worth 32.59 Lakh

Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 1161 shares worth 27.02 Lakh

ICICI Bank Ltd: 2299 shares worth 24.83 Lakh

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd: 567 shares worth 19.7 Lakh

Suprajit Engineering Ltd: 4068 shares worth 16.65 Lakh

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd: 508 shares worth 16.43 Lakh

Some of the mutual funds that the Congress leader has invested in are:

HDFC small cap Reg-G with a market value of 1.23 Crore

ICICI Prudential Reg Savings-G with a market value of 1.02 Crore

PPFAS FCF D Growth with a market value of 19.76 Lakh

HDFC MCOP DP GR with a market value of 19.58 Lakh

ICICI EQ&DF F Growth with a market value of 19.03 Lakh

Published: 04 Apr 2024, 08:58 AM IST
