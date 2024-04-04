Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 mutual funds, 10 stocks that Rahul Gandhi has invested in
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress member of parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi, has stock market investments worth ₹4.3 crore, mutual funds deposits worth ₹3.81 crore, and savings worth ₹26.25 in two bank accounts, according to the details in affidavit that he has filed with election commission of India.
Congress member of parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi, has stock market investments worth ₹4.3 crore, mutual funds deposits worth ₹3.81 crore, and savings worth ₹26.25 in two bank accounts, according to the affidavit that he has submitted to the Election Commission of India.