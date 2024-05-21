Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 60% updated voter turnout in phase 5 polling, slightly less than 2019
The updated turnout is slightly less than 61.82 per cent polling registered by the 49 seats of phase 5 in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With the updated final turnout likely to rise, the gap will be narrowed further.
The 49 constituencies that voted across six states and two Union Territories in phase 5 of Lok Sabha Election 2024 have registered approximate voter turnout of 60.48 per cent, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday.