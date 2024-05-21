The 49 constituencies that voted across six states and two Union Territories in phase 5 of Lok Sabha Election 2024 have registered approximate voter turnout of 60.48 per cent, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday.

This turnout is slightly less than 61.82 per cent polling registered by these 49 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With the updated final turnout likely to rise, the gap will be narrowed further.

Polling was held in Uttar Pradesh (14), Maharashtra (13), West Bengal (7), Bihar (5), Odisha (5), Jharkhand (3), and one seat each in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in the fifth phase on Monday.

West Bengal recorded 76 per cent polling, highest among states and UTs that voted on Monday. The poll panel said that Bihar registered 55 per cent voting, Jharkhand- 63 per cent, Ladakh-70 per cent, Maharashtra 54 per cent, Odisha 69 percent, Uttar Pradesh 58 per cent, among the states that polled on Monday.

Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir recorded all-time highest voter turnout of 59 per cent since 1984 when the seat registered 61 per cent turnout.

The voter turnout app showed provisional turnout of 58.17 per cent for the seat in north Kashmir as on Tuesday morning. In 2019, Baramulla had recorded 34.6 per cent polling.

The first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 saw an overall turnout of 66.95 per cent, the poll panel said earlier. The first three phases saw a dip, but the turnout in fourth phase – 69.16 per cent – was slightly higher than that registered in 2019.

In the first phase held on April 19, the final turnout of 66.14 per cent was lesser than 69.29 per cent turnout in 2019. Similarly in the second phase held on April 26, the 66.71 per cent turnout was lesser than 69.43 per cent turnout in 2019. In the third phase held on May 7, the 65.68 per cent polling was lesser than 66.58 per cent turnout registered in 2019.

With voting in 49 seats being held today, the election to more than three-fourths of 543 Lok Sabha seats (428 seats) is over. The remaining two phases will be held on May 25 and June 1. Counting votes for all seven Lok Sabha Elections phases will occur on June 4.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

