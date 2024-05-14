The trend of a dip in voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections continued, with the 96 parliamentary seats that went to the polls in phase 4 polling across 10 states and a Union Territory on May 13 recording 67.25 per cent turnout, according to the Election Commission 's latest estimates.

In 2019 general election, the turnout in these seats was 68.8 per cent. This is a 1.55 per cent dip compared to the last general election. The final turnout, to be released in a few days, may increase the numbers further.

West Bengal polling highest at 78 %

West Bengal recorded a 78.37 per cent turnout followed by Andhra Pradesh at 76.5 %, Madhya Pradesh at 70.98 per cent, Jharkhand at 65.2 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 58.05 per cent and Bihar at 57.06 per cent, estimates at 11.45 pm on May 13 said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the voting was held for Srinagar seat of Kashmir Valley on Monday. This is the first Lok Sabha election in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The Srinagar seat recorded about 37.98 % turnout, as per a 11.45 pm update on May 13. This is the highest turnout in Srinagar since 1996. In 2019, Srinagar had recorded 14.43% voter turnout.

The dip in turnout was seen in the first three phases of polling too, though the gap is slowly narrowing. The third phase of polling held on May 7 recorded 65.68 per cent voter turnout, which is about 1.62 percentage points lesser than the 67.3 % turnout for the same seats in 2019. In the second phase of polling too, the final turnout was 66.71 per cent, a dip of about 3 percentage points from about 70 % turnout in 2019. In the first phase, the voter turnout was 66.14 per cent, again a decrease of 3.43 percentage points from about 69.57% in 2019.

“Polling was closed at 6 pm, but a large number of voters were still in the queue at polling stations," the poll panel said in its statement.

Fate of 379 seats sealed

All 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh and 17 seats of Telangana, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar, 4 seats each in Jharkhand and Odisha and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir voted in the fourth phase.

The fate of 379 constituencies spread across 23 states and Union Territories is now decided after the commencement of polling in fourth phase.

Voting was also held for all 175 seats of Andhra Pradesh Legislative and 28 of 147 seats of the Odisha Legislative Assembly simultaneously with the phase-4 of Lok Sabha polls.

The remaining three phases of polling will be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

