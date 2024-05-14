Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 67.25% voter turnout in phase 4 polling, slight dip from 2019
In the 2019 general elections, the turnout in 96 seats that voted in phase 4 on May 13, was 68.8 per cent. This is a 1.55 per cent dip compared to that.
The trend of a dip in voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections continued, with the 96 parliamentary seats that went to the polls in phase 4 polling across 10 states and a Union Territory on May 13 recording 67.25 per cent turnout, according to the Election Commission's latest estimates.