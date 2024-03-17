Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CEC Rajiv Kumar mentioned the expansive geography of India and logistical challenges while defending the seven-phase elections.

After the Election Commission of India announced the Lok Sabha election schedule, opposition parties claimed that the seven-phase voting plan is likely to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Trinamool Congress criticized the announcement, saying there is no ‘substantial justification’ for such a prolonged electoral process and more phases help political parties with ‘deeper pockets’.

"We wanted a single or twin phase Lok Sabha election in the state. Our views were that a multiple-phase election helps political parties with deeper pockets, and gives them an advantage over others," said state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress asserted that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be the last chance to save democracy. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, “2024 Lok Sabha elections will open the 'Door of NYAY' for India."

"This would be perhaps the last chance to save Democracy and our Constitution from Dictatorship. 'We the people of India' will together fight against hatred, loot, unemployment, price rise and atrocities," he said.

"We are not anxious about what is going to happen, but Modiji putting seven phases, which means that he wants to tour everywhere. In this country, I have also contested nearly 12 elections and there hardly used to be four phases. Sometimes it used to be even one phase," Kharge added as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shiv Sena (UBT) also launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission over voting in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi in the last phase, saying “ECI has lost its dignity".

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray claimed that not taking into account the state government's views was a disregard for the federal structure of the country.

"The state government's views were not taken into account. This is a disregard for the federal structure. We fail to understand the reasons for holding such a long election. This is quite surprising," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven phases beginning from April 19 and concluding on June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!