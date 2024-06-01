Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi urges citizens to vote in large numbers in the Seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, emphasizing the importance of young and women voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the citizens on Saturday to vote in "large numbers" in the Seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In a post on X, PM wrote, “Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As 57 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls, calling upon the voters to turnout in large numbers and vote. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers. Together, let’s make our democracy more vibrant and participative."

The final phase of voting started on Saturday, covering 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. This phase signifies the culmination of the world's largest polling event, which began on the 19th of the previous month and has traversed through six phases, encompassing 486 Lok Sabha seats.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), an estimated 10.06 crore electors, comprising around 5.24 crore males, 4.82 crore females, and 3574 third-gender electors, are anticipated to participate in this phase by exercising their right to vote.

In the final phase of polling, a total of 904 candidates are contesting. Notable candidates include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nishikant Dubey, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Charanjit Singh Channi, as well as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti.

Additionally, six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh will undergo by-polls on June 1, which will impact the Congress government in the state as all six seats were previously held by Congress, and the MLAs from these seats cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh where polling is scheduled include Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Meanwhile, polling for the remaining 42 Assembly Constituencies of the Odisha State Legislative Assembly will also occur.

The ECI said that polling for 28 states/UTs and 486 parliamentary constituencies has been conducted smoothly and peacefully. Vote counting will take place on June 4.

Earlier phases of the Lok Sabha elections were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25. Additionally, assembly polls have been conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Odisha has witnessed simultaneous polls with the Lok Sabha and the assembly in the last four phases.

(With inputs from ANI)

