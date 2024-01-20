AAP, Congress workers in Chandigarh make a shift to BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Several members of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, led by Arvind Kejriwal, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chandigarh. Former MP Ashok Tanwar resigned from AAP due to its alignment with Congress.
In a blow to the INDIA bloc, several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress members led by Arvind Kejriwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chandigarh on Thursday in preparation for the impending Lok Sabha elections.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message