AAP, Congress workers in Chandigarh make a shift to BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

In a blow to the INDIA bloc, several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress members led by Arvind Kejriwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chandigarh on Thursday in preparation for the impending Lok Sabha elections .

The formal induction of these workers took place at a ceremony held at the party office in Chandigarh.

Former Member of Parliament Ashok Tanwar resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday. He cited his decision to the alignment of AAP with the Indian National Congress for the Chandigarh Mayor elections.

Also Read: AAP leader Ashok Tanwar resigns from party, says ‘your alignment with Congress…'

In his resignation letter to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal he said, “In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won't allow me to continue as Chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana. Therefore, kindly accept my resignation from Primary Membership and all other responsibilities of the Aam Aadmi Party."

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had decided to jointly contest the Chandigarh Mayor elections.

Also Read: ‘Totally undemocratic thing’: Congress, AAP slam BJP over cancellation of Chandigarh mayoral polls

AAP had plans to vie for the Mayor position, while Congress intended to contest the Senior Deputy Mayor seat in the Chandigarh mayoral elections originally slated for Thursday. However, the election date was postponed, citing the "ill health" of the appointed presiding officer. This decision sparked protests from both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, who had formed an alliance for the mayoral elections.

Earlier on January 18, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the cancellation of mayor polls scheduled to be held in Chandigarh on Thursday.

The AAP and Congress accused the BJP of not allowing to hold the mayoral polls in the wake of its “imminent defeat" and also said that they would move the Punjab and Haryana High Court to hold the elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

ARVIND More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!