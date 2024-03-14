Lok Sabha elections 2024: AAP releases names of 8 candidates for Punjab. Full list here
Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released a list of 8 candidates for Punjab, fields 5 cabinet ministers.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its list of 8 candidates for Punjab.
AAP and Congress are INDIA bloc partners and have closed their seat-sharing deal in Delhi, Haryana, Goa, Chandigarh, and Gujarat. However, they failed to arrive at an agreement in Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections.
As part of the agreement reached between the ruling party in Delhi and the grand old party, Congress will contest 3 of the 7 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital while the AAP will field candidates in the remaining 4 constituencies. In Punjab, AAP will contest the elections solo.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!