Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its list of 8 candidates for Punjab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the list, Cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been fielded from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur and Balbir Singh from Patiala.

Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku has again been fielded from the seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party named Gurpreet Singh GP its candidate from the Fatehgarh Sahib seat. Singh, a former Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana, had recently joined the AAP.

Punjabi actor Karamjeet Anmol has been fielded from Faridkot seat.

AAP and Congress are INDIA bloc partners and have closed their seat-sharing deal in Delhi, Haryana, Goa, Chandigarh, and Gujarat. However, they failed to arrive at an agreement in Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the agreement reached between the ruling party in Delhi and the grand old party, Congress will contest 3 of the 7 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital while the AAP will field candidates in the remaining 4 constituencies. In Punjab, AAP will contest the elections solo.

