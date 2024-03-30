Supriya Sule, an MP from Baramati, is the daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, while Ajit Pawar is his nephew.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule and NCP leader Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar will fight for the Baramati seat in the Pune district of Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Sule is the daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar is his nephew.

Ajit Pawar retweeted a post on X on Saturday which said, “Sunetra Ajit Pawar is the official candidate of Grand Alliance in Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her first reaction, Sunetra Pawar said this was a lucky day for her. "I thank Narendra Modiji, Amit Shah, and all leaders of Mahayuti (Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP) for considering me capable of fighting the election," Sunetra Pawar was quoted by PTI as telling a Marathi news channel.

"Voters have taken the fight in their hands," she said when asked about facing off with Sule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunetra Pawar's candidature was announced made by Maharashtra NCP unit president Sunil Tatkare. This was hours after the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) declared its first list of five candidates for Lok Sabha elections from Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) retained Supriya Sule from Baramati. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Baramati — NCP bastion Baramati seat has been held by the NCP since 1999 — the year when the party was founded by Sharad Pawar. The NCP founder had first held the Baramati seat in 1984.

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency includes six assembly segments — Baramati town, Indapur, Daund, Purandar, Bhor and Khadakwasla.

The constituency will witness a first-of-its-kind Pawar versus Pawar battle, post the split in the party founded by the Pawar senior in 1999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NCP Vs NCP The NCP spilt in July 2023 when Ajit Pawar joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and BJP-led Maharashtra government. He was accompanied by eight other prominent lawmakers from the NCP.

This led to split in the NCP, resulting in two factions of the party — Sharad Pawar's faction and Ajit Pawar's faction. In February this year, the Election Commission of India declared Ajit Pawar's faction as the real NCP.

