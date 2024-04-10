Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AK Antony had rebelled against Congress too, like his son Anil Antony. Here's when
In 1980s, Congress splinter faction led by AK Antony had joined the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala under Chief Minister EK Nayanar.
On April 9, veteran Congress leader and former Union Defence Minister AK Antony wished that his son and BJP leader Anil K Antony should lose the election. Anil who joined the BJP last year, is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from the Pathanamthitta seat in Kerala.