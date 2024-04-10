Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav likely to kick off INDIA bloc's poll campaign from Pilibhit on April 12
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has never won the Pilibhit seat, considered strong-hold of BJP leaders Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi. The BJP has, however, dropped Varun and, instead, fielded Jitin Prasada from the seat, for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will kick off the Opposition INDIA bloc's joint campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh on April 12.
