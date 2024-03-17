Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday decided to not join the Mumbai mega rally of the Opposition INDIA bloc in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule. In a letter to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav expressed his inability to participate in the conclusion ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra due to the Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule.

“Lok Sabha elections 2024 were announced yesterday by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and nomination starts in UP on March 20. Due to the preparations for the elections, I will not be able to attend the closing ceremony of the Yatra," Akhilesh Yadav said in the letter.

The SP chief praised Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said very few people have the courage to take on such a long march for their country.

“You started this journey from Manipur, which is suffering due to the failure of the BJP government. From the North-East you gave a strong message against the dictatorial government. During the entire journey, you met people from every section of the society including farmers, youth, women, elderly, etc. and came face to face with their problems," the letter added.

Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence that “farmers, youth, backward, Dalits and women" will vote against the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. “The public will uproot the BJP in this election and that will be the real success of this journey," Akhilesh Yadav's letter said.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: 7 phase polls in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav's letter come as CEC Rajiv Kumar-led Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024. The 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh are set to go to polls in all seven phases of the general elections.

Phase 1 voting will be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26, Phase 3 voting will be held on May 7, Phase 4 voting will be held on May 13, Phase 5 voting will be on May 20, Phase 6 voting will take place on May 25 and Phase 7 voting will be held on June 1.

