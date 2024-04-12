Lok Sabha elections 2024: In a scathing attack, Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, April 12. She criticized him for ignoring the people of Amethi and questioned his commitment to the constituency.

The BJP leader said, “You all must have seen that Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination and declared in writing that Wayanad is his family. It was okay till there. Then we heard from a leader of Karnataka that Rahul Gandhi said the people of Wayanad are more loyal."

Irani further alleged that for 15 years (the people of Amethi) carried a useless MP who did no work and remained missing even after winning. “Now he is blaming the loyalty of Amethi. You all were also supportive. Now will he clarify what Amethi is for him if Wayanad is his home? I have seen people changing colour. This is the first time I have seen Rahul Gandhi changing his family."

Also Read: 'He ran away from Amethi, but…: Ravi Shankar Prasad launches attack at Rahul Gandhi as he files nomination from Wayanad

In 2014, Rahul Gandhi won the Amethi seat, his third time, defeating Smriti Irani. Gandhi had bagged 46.72% of the total votes, while Irani got 34.39%. However, the tables turned in 2019 when Smriti Irani won the Congress bastion with 49.71% votes, and Gandhi managed 43.86%.

Following this, the BJP announced Irani's candidacy for re-election in Amethi. In contrast, the Congress chose the Kerala's Wayanad seat for Gandhi. In Wayanad, Gandhi finds himself engaged in a three-way battle, with his primary opponent being CPI's Annie Raja. Additionally, the BJP has named its state chief K Surendran as a contender.

Also Read: 'Who stood with the British...,' retorts Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's 'Muslim League’ attack

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024. The elections will happen across seven phases, starting on April 19 and concluding on June 1. Amethi is slated to vote during Phase 5 on May 20.

Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!