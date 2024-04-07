Lok Sabha polls in the Jammu & Kashmir UT is scheduled in phases, the first five being on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on April 6 took a jibe at the Congress, saying the opposition party does not understand India due to “its mostly Italian culture", as per an ANI report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The “Italian culture" jibe is likely a reference to Sonia Gandhi's roots and came following Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on Article 370.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Shah called Kharge's remarks “shameful" and attached a clip of him speaking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Congress' statement hurts unity’ says Shah “It is shameful to hear that the Congress party is asking, ‘Kashmir se kya waasta hai?’ I would like to remind the Congress party that J&K is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J&K have the right over the rest of India," Shah wrote.

“The Congress doesn’t know that many brave sons of Rajasthan have sacrificed their lives for peace and security in Kashmir. But it is not merely the fault of the Congress leaders. It is mostly the Italian culture of the Congress party that is to blame for not understanding the very idea of India. Such statements hurt every patriotic citizen who cares for the unity and integrity of the nation. People will certainly answer Congress," he added.

He also clarified that the Modi government abrogated Article 370 and not Article 371, which is what Kharge erroneously mentioned. “… it is only expected of Congress to make such horrendous mistakes. Such blunders made by it have haunted our nation for decades now," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kharge in Rajasthan In the video Shah shared, Kharge, who is speaking in Rajasthan, states: “They (BJP) are coming here and saying that they removed 371. What does it have to do with the people here? It's okay if you go and speak about that in Jammu and Kashmir."

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

