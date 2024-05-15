Amit Shah throws ‘Mulla, Madrasa & Mafia’ jibe at Mamata Banerjee's 'Ma, Maati, Manush' slogan in West Bengal
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah, who was campaigning in Hooghly district of West Bengal, accused the TMC chief of denying permission for 'Durga Visarjan' while approving leaves to Muslim employees during the fasting month of Ramzan.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for deviating from her 'Ma, Maati, Manush' slogan and, instead, indulging in Muslim appeasement.