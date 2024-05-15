Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for deviating from her 'Ma, Maati, Manush' slogan and, instead, indulging in Muslim appeasement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah, who was campaigning in Hooghly district of West Bengal, accused the TMC chief of denying permission for 'Durga Visarjan' while approving leaves to Muslim employees during the fasting month of Ramzan.

"Mamata Banerjee came into power with the slogan of 'Ma, Maati, Manush' but this slogan has lost now and 'Mulla, Madrasa and Mafia' is there at the ground. Tell me should mullas (clerics) be paid from Bengal's state treasury?" Shah said speaking during a public meeting at Serampore in Hooghly.

Coined by Mamata Banerjee, ‘Ma Mati Manush’ is a Bengali political slogan that translates to "Mother, Land, and People". The slogan became popular in West Bengal during the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2011 state assembly election.

With four phases over, three more rounds are left for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The last phase is scheduled on June 1 and the results will be declared on June 4.

"The High Court said no and Mamata didi started giving it through Waqf Board. She doesn't prevent Rohingya (Muslims) from entering India and opposes Ram Mandir inaguration. She also denies the permission of 'Durga Visarjan' but gives leave to Muslim employees in Ramzan," Shah said.

In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the TMC bagged 22 of the 42 parliamentary seats in West Bengal. The BJP won 18 while the Congress bagged the remaining two seats.

Shah also criticised Banerjee for opposing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "Mamata Didi and Congress oppose the removal of Article 370. When I asked, they said rivers of blood would flow. This is the rule of (PM) Narendra Modi. It has been five years and forget about the rivers of blood, no one even has the courage to throw a stone. By removing Article 370, Narendra Modi connected the entire Kashmir with India forever," Shah said in the rally.

The BJP-led Union government abrogated the Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019. The article gave special status to the erstwhile state.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seeking a record third term under PM Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The opposition parties, led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc, are challenging the ruling alliance.

