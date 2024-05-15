India bloc partner Congress' leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal can't be trusted.

Charanjit Singh Channi, the Congress party candidate from Jalandhar in Punjab, on Wednesday said that Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal can't be trusted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former Punjab chief minister made the remark when he was asked about Delhi CM's road show in Punjab on Thursday for Lok Sabha election campaign.

"Kejriwal who is involved in liquor scam and is out of jail for only 15 days, can't be trusted," said Channi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stating that a big liquor scam happened in Delhi and the same happened in Punjab also, Channi added, "We demand an inquiry into it. Instead of being welcomed, he (Kejriwal) should be opposed."

Arvind Kejriwal will start his Lok Sabha election campaign in Punjab on Thursday. He is likely to hold a mega roadshow in Amritsar in which Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also participated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Delhi, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are contesting on 3:4 seat-sharing agreement. However, both the parties are contesting separately in Punjab after ‘mutual agreement’.

Arvind Kejriwal is out of jail after the Supreme Court granted interim relief till till June 1, in Delhi liquor policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 12, while campaigning in his constituency, Channi also took a jibe at the AAP government saying that drug trafficking was widespread and the law and order situation had worsened.

Also Read: 'Ek thi Congress': AAP's Bhagwant Mann narrates 'shortest story' in Delhi, Punjab Congress vs AAP vs SAD Charanjit Singh Channi is fighting against AAP candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee from Jalandhar seat.

EC on Channi's Poonch remark After May 4 terrorists attack on IAF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Channi had remarked that these are all stunts and not attacks. He faced huge criticism for his remark. Later, he clarified that he targeted the Centre over the 2019 Pulwama terror strike and said he was proud of the country's soldiers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, on May 14, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said Channi's remark violated the model code of conduct.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!