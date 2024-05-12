Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal calls for termination of Agniveer Scheme amidst 10 major guarantees
Arvind Kejriwal, in his speech, made several bold promises aimed at addressing national security and local governance issues.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has launched a series of guarantees under the banner 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee', which included shutting down the controversial Agniveer scheme. Addressing a large gathering, Kejriwal outlined 10 key initiatives that his administration intends to implement immediately.