Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has launched a series of guarantees under the banner 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee', which included shutting down the controversial Agniveer scheme. Addressing a large gathering, Kejriwal outlined 10 key initiatives that his administration intends to implement immediately.

Arvind Kejriwal, in his speech, made several bold promises aimed at addressing national security and local governance issues:

Kejriwal strongly criticized the central government's Agniveer scheme, which involves the recruitment of soldiers on a contractual basis. He argued that the scheme compromises the professional standing and morale of the armed forces, urging the Centre to discontinue it immediately.

Here are 10 poll guarantees made by Arvind Kejriwal 24-Hour Electricity Supply: "Our government will ensure continuous electricity availability nationwide and provide 200 units of free electricity to economically disadvantaged households nationwide," Kejriwal promised.

Education Reform: Kejriwal committed to revamping the education system, stating, "We will enhance government schools to surpass private institutions in quality, offering free education to every child born in the country."

Healthcare Improvement: He outlined plans for healthcare expansion: "We will establish Mohalla clinics in every village and locality and upgrade district hospitals to multi-speciality facilities for comprehensive healthcare access."

National Security: Kejriwal emphasized strengthening security, declaring, "We will grant full autonomy to the army to 'reclaim land from China' and pursue diplomatic efforts for territorial integrity."

Agniveer Scheme Discontinuation: He was firm about military recruitment reforms: "We will stop the Agniveer scheme and regularize all enrolled children on permanent positions, abolishing the contractual system and ensuring adequate funds for the army."

Farmers' Welfare: "Provide fair compensation for crops based on the Swaminathan report to ensure farmers lead dignified lives," Kejriwal stated, focusing on agricultural reforms.

Delhi Statehood: He reiterated a major local promise: "Our government will grant full statehood to Delhi, a long-standing demand of its residents."

Employment Generation: Addressing unemployment, the AAP chief said, "INDIA bloc government will generate 2 crore new jobs annually to address unemployment concerns."

Corruption Eradication: Kejriwal vows to tackle corruption robustly: "We will combat corruption by dismantling the 'BJP's protectionist measures' and ensuring accountability for all."

Trade and Industry Promotion: He laid out his economic vision: "We promise to simplify GST by removing it from PMLA regulations and aim to surpass China in the manufacturing sector."

