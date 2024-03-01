Lok Sabha elections 2024: As BJP wraps CEC meeting, 1st list of candidates to be out soon. 5 key points
The Bharatiya Janata Party Central Election Committee Meeting (CEC) regarding the Lok Sabha elections at the party headquarters in Delhi comprised discussions on the seats of Lok Sabha across about 17 states and set seals on more than 155 seats, the list of which will be released in a day or two.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee Meeting (CEC) held at the party headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.
