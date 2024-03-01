The Bharatiya Janata Party Central Election Committee Meeting (CEC) regarding the Lok Sabha elections at the party headquarters in Delhi comprised discussions on the seats of Lok Sabha across about 17 states and set seals on more than 155 seats, the list of which will be released in a day or two.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee Meeting (CEC) held at the party headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.

The meeting focused on discussing Lok Sabha election seats across approximately 17 states. During the meeting, decisions were made regarding over 155 seats, the details of which are expected to be released within the next couple of days.

Here are the top 5 updates:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh, as well as Chief Ministers, State Presidents, In-charges, Co-Incharges, and Election In-charges from various states were present at the meeting. The meeting also saw the attendance of Chief Ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

2. Additionally, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leader Prahlad Patel, and BJP's State President VD Sharma participated in the discussions. Notably, deliberations were held concerning the candidate selections for all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

3. ANI reported citing sources that the announcement of the names of 4 to 5 candidates from Telangana could be made soon. Moreover, three current MPs G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Arvind Dharmapuri may also get tickets again. Discussions took place during the meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding candidate selections. Furthermore, discussions on candidate names were conducted with BJP leaders from Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand.

4. ANI reported that BJP sources said that the names of candidates from Assam were discussed in the meeting, in which all Lok Sabha seats were filled with leaders from Assam. Meanwhile, BJP will contest on eleven seats there, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal could contest from Dibrugarh, while State Minister Rameshwar Teli could be sent to the Rajya Sabha.

5. In the meeting, talks were also held on candidates for the seats in Jammu, while deliberations for Kashmir will take place in the next meeting. Moreover, talks centered on two to three seats in Delhi during the meeting, with plans for further discussions in subsequent rounds. While candidates have been confirmed for one seat in Goa, decisions are pending for another seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the slogan 'Crossing 400' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP's target is to secure over 370 seats independently.

(With inputs from ANI)

