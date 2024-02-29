Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to contest 11 seats in Assam, AGP two, UPPL one
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 11 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will contest two seats and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) will contest one seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. There are a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.