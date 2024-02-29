Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to contest 11 seats in Assam, AGP two, UPPL one

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 11 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will contest two seats and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) will contest one seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. There are a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AGP will contest from Barpeta and Dhubri, while UPPL will field its candidate in Kokrajhar, news agency PTI reported. "The allies will support each other's candidates in all the 14 constituencies," Sarma said.

In a press conference on Thursday, Sarma said he is confident that the BJP will win 11 seats in the state. "The BJP and its alliance will win 11 out of 14 seats (in Assam) and we will contest on the other three seats tooth and nail...but I am optimistic about 11 seats as of now," Sarma said.

Sarma also informed that there will always be new faces in the upcoming elections. "This is because there are many existing MPs from the BJP's side who expressed their desire not to contest and devote their time and energy for the party," the Assam Chief Minister said.

The BJP has nine MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha from Assam, while the AGP and UPPL have no representation. The Congress holds three seats and the AIUDF one, while another is with an independent candidate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Assam CM on Congress' ‘downhill journey’ Sarma added that "today is a landmark day for Assam BJP". He said two working presidents of the Congress party, one Rana Goswami who was also secretary of the All India Congress Committee at some point of time and worked closely with the UP team under Priyanka Gandhi, has resigned and joined BJP.

"Another working president, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has also extended his support, full support outside and inside the assembly to the BJP-led present government. So these two are very important joining for us and I am sure that there will be many more joining in days to come," Sarma said.

Sarma was hopeful that “there will be many more joinings in days to come". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am sure that barring 4-5 MLAs, I do not think in days to come, maybe six months, one year, two years, other people will remain in Congress party," Sarma said.

