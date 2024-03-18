NDA finalises seat-sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest on 17 seats; JDU gets 16, LJP 5
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP will contest 17 seats in Bihar, the JD(U) will fight on 16 seats, Chirag Paswan's LJP has got five seats, while the HAM will contest only one seat.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 17 of the total 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) will contest 16 seats.
Earlier this year, the JD(U) snapped ties with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) to join hand with the BJP and NDA.
