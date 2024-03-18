Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP will contest 17 seats in Bihar, the JD(U) will fight on 16 seats, Chirag Paswan's LJP has got five seats, while the HAM will contest only one seat.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 17 of the total 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) will contest 16 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will field candidates on five Lok Sabha constituencies, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest one seat each All these political parties are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Earlier this year, the JD(U) snapped ties with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) to join hand with the BJP and NDA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

