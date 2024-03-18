Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  NDA finalises seat-sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest on 17 seats; JDU gets 16, LJP 5

NDA finalises seat-sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest on 17 seats; JDU gets 16, LJP 5

Akriti Anand

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP will contest 17 seats in Bihar, the JD(U) will fight on 16 seats, Chirag Paswan's LJP has got five seats, while the HAM will contest only one seat.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP leaders Mangal Pandey, JDU leader Khalid Anwar, HAM party president Santosh Kumar Suman coming out after elected as Member of Legislative Council at Bihar Assembly in Patna, Bihar, on Thursday, 14.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 17 of the total 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) will contest 16 seats.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will field candidates on five Lok Sabha constituencies, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest one seat each All these political parties are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Earlier this year, the JD(U) snapped ties with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) to join hand with the BJP and NDA.

