Lok Sabha elections 2024: In run up to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections 2024 in Odisha, the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal has formed a 38-member manifesto committee. The committee will be chaired by Berhampur MP Chandrashekhar Sahu and is tasked to formulate the manifesto of the BJP for the 2024 elections.