Lok Sabha elections 2024: In run up to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections 2024 in Odisha, the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal has formed a 38-member manifesto committee. The committee will be chaired by Berhampur MP Chandrashekhar Sahu and is tasked to formulate the manifesto of the BJP for the 2024 elections.

The 38-member panel, headed by Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu, will also seek public suggestions for preparing the manifesto.

"The committee will have discussions with various sections of society... and prepare a manifesto that will lead to transformation towards a 'New Odisha, Empowered Odisha'," Patnaik said in an official notification.

Senior party leader Amar Patnaik was appointed as convenor of the committee, while Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra will be the co-convenor, officials said.

The general elections and assembly polls will be held in Odisha between May 13 and June 1.

The state has 147 assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

