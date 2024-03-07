Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJD, BJP hint at pre-poll alliance in Odisha, Congress says ‘two sides of the same coin’
After over three hours of discussion, BJD vice-president and MLA Debi Prasad Mishra acknowledged discussions about a possible alliance with the BJP but did not explicitly confirm its formation.
Although there was no formal announcement regarding a pre-poll alliance between the ruling BJD and the Opposition BJP in Odisha, leaders from both parties hinted at a mutual tie-up before the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message