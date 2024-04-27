Delhi's Lok Sabha seats are to be contested on May 25 during the sixth phase, concerns over low voter turnout due to the long weekend coinciding with voting day.

All seven Lok Sabha (Parliament) seats in Delhi are set to be contested on May 25, during the sixth phase of the election.

However, voter turnout is expected to be lower than usual, as the voting day coincides with a long weekend. This timing could impact the number of people who turn out to cast their votes.

As reported by Hindustan Times citing senior officials national capital goes to polls on a Saturday has raised "concerns".

Given that May 23 (Thursday) is a gazetted holiday for Buddha Purnima and May 26 is a Sunday, officials are concerned that many people might take May 24 (Friday) off to create an extended long weekend. This could lead to a drop in voter turnout as residents may choose to travel out of town.

Moreover, Delhi's chief electoral officer has declared a paid holiday in the national capital on May 25. According to the order, all eligible employees -- public or private -- who are voters in Delhi are entitled to a paid holiday to exercise their democratic right to vote on the polling day.

“It is one of the reasons why we have increased our voter awareness campaigns and are trying to reach out to every possible group. We have reached out to market associations to offer discounts to people who vote and we are also planning a democracy discount at restaurants for polling day," the Delhi election commission official told Hindustan Times on the condition of anonymity.

The severe heatwave and ongoing summer vacation could also lower voter turnout.

Earlier on Friday, the Silicon Valley of India observed the situation, as almost half of Bengaluru's eligible voters did not show up to cast their votes during the Lok Sabha elections 2024, PTI reported. Across Karnataka's 14 constituencies, the Election Commission reported an estimated voter turnout of 69.23 per cent. According to poll officials, thescorching summer heat is said to be one reason people do not turn up at polling booths in the city.

However, the national capital has a history of low voter turnout, often attributed to urban apathy. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the total voter turnout in Delhi was 65.1%, which declined to 60.5% in 2019. The most affluent areas consistently record the lowest voter turnout rates, especially in the New Delhi and South Delhi constituencies.

