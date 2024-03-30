Pawan Singh, the renown Bhojpuri singer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, has been drawing the ire of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders for allegedly “mocking and targeting" Bengali women in his videos and movies.

TMC's Babul Supriyo shared some posters of music videos and movies and said he has "nothing against Pawanji the artist, but if these posters are true, then it clearly shows what kind of respect @BJP4India has for Bengal & especially for women from Bengal".

On these allegations, Pawan Singh challenged Supriyo saying that he will quit singing and politics if he can "prove that these songs on the poster correct".

Meanwhile, TMC leader Saket Gokhale had tweeted earlier, accusing Pawan Singh of making "videos that are extremely VULGAR & misogynist & targets the women of Bengal".

Who is Pawan Singh?

Singh has been declared a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from West Bengal's Asansol Lok Sabha seat. TMC leader and actor Shatrughan Singh is currently an MP from this constituency.

Soon after being declared a BJP candidate, Singh withdrew his candidature on March 3 only to make a U-turn later on March 13.

He had withdrawn his candidature for the Lok Sabha polls after it was alleged that many of his songs were crude and depicted women, including those from Bengal, in a vulgar way.

Pawan Singh, the Bhojpuri star

Singh is widely known for his hit song “Lollipop Lagelu". His 2008 album Lollipop Lagelu landed him in trouble as many accused him of promoting vulgarity and obscenity.

Some of his famous songs include 'Tikuliya Ae Raja', Sun meri lollipop', 'Ka Kailu Ae Jaan', 'Hathiyar', 'Hamaar Jaan Lele', 'Raja ji' and 'Hila ke Naach'.

He has acted in movies such as Har Har Gange, Satya, Ziddi Aashiq, Dhadkan, Gadar and Sher Singh.

