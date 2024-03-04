Lok Sabha polls 2024: Arabinda Dhali, a five-time MLA, formally joined the BJP in Bhubaneswar at the party's headquarters on Sunday. His decision came after resigning from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Dhali made the move in the presence of Odisha election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and BJP state president Manmohan Samal. He cited a lack of receptiveness within the BJD, claiming that nobody was willing to listen to others in the party. Arabinda Dhali said that he gave his resignation yesterday from the primary membership of BJD. “PM Modi is set to become the prime minister for the third time with more than 400 MPs. The development that happened in the last 8 years did not happen in the 70 years before him. The country is secured under him," he said. Also Read: Rahul Gandhi slams ‘BJP-BJD partnership’ in Odisha during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra As reported by ANI, Dhali alleged, “I like BJP, it is an independent party. BJD is not independent. The administration in BJD is not going well, nobody listens to anyone."

Initially elected to the assembly from the Malkangiri constituency in 1992 in a by-election under the BJP banner, he secured re-election for two consecutive terms. He switched allegiance to the BJD and successfully contested from the Jayadev constituency in 2009, a victory he repeated in the 2019 elections.

Arabinda Dhali, a law graduate, served as a minister in the BJD-BJP coalition government under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. During his tenure, he held key portfolios including Cooperation (2000-2004), Textiles and Handloom (2000-2002), and Commerce and Transport (2002-2004).

Despite Dhali's move to join the BJP, the BJD asserted that it would not adversely affect the party.

“Ahead of elections, it is normal for many political leaders to switch from one party to another. The leaders, whose winning chances are very low and are aware that the party is not going to give them nominations, are leaving the BJD," senior BJD leader Raj Kishore Das said.

In a recent development, expelled BJD MLAs Pradeep Panigrahy and Prashant Jagdev have aligned themselves with the BJP. Additionally, former BJD Minister Debasis Nayak has also crossed over to the BJP camp. Furthermore, Rajendra Das, another ousted BJD leader and former MLA, is reportedly on the brink of joining the BJP as well.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!