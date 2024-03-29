BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut takes jibe at film industry at Mandi rally: '...Mujhe suli par chada denge'
Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actor and BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, juxtaposed the film industry with politics at a rally in her constituency on Friday. Ranaut said she was aware that she could make a “few mistakes here". "But this isn’t a film industry that I will be crucified," she noted.