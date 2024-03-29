Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actor and BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, juxtaposed the film industry with politics at a rally in her constituency on Friday. Ranaut said she was aware that she could make a “few mistakes here". "But this isn’t a film industry that I will be crucified," she noted.

The Bollywood actor said this after reading out the names of all the key BJP leaders at the public gathering held in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

Ranaut said it would take time for her to remember the names of all the party leaders. “Lekin mai aapki beti hun, behan hun to mujhe pata hai mai yahan par choti-moti galtiyan kar skti hun. Ye koi film industry nahi hai ki mujhe suli par chada diya jayega. [I am your daughter and sister, so I know that I can make small mistakes here. This isn’t a film industry that I will be crucified."

Kangana Ranaut also held a roadshow in Mandi on Friday. The saffron party has included her in its 5th candidate list to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi seat.

Speaking with news agency PTI, Ranaut said she considers herself as a worker. "In films as well, I worked with dedication. Here (in Mandi) too, I have been given the responsibility to serve. I am like this in real life. I have officially joined the BJP now but people have been saying since long that she is of the BJP," the actor-turned-politician said.

Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi

While speaking to the media, Kangana Ranaut also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "Shakti" remark.

She told news agency ANI, “...Rahul Gandhi says he wants to destroy 'Shakti'. Who writes such speeches for him?... I want the people of Mandi to give an answer to those who have spoken indecently about women...People of India have always blessed me..."

