Is BJP set to sweep Lok Sabha polls? Development economist Jean Dreze says 'any politician who presents a danger...'
Jean Dreze highlighted the challenges faced by opposition leaders in India, stating that elections are at risk of being rigged due to harassment by central agencies.
Development economist Jean Dreze opined on Sunday that the Indian democracy had been afflicted by a “recent wave of authoritarianism".The assertion came mere days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections with the Belgium-born social scientist insisting that the Opposition INDIA bloc can make a ‘big difference’ to the tally.