Active Stocks
Fri Apr 12 2024 15:57:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.50 -1.00%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 362.00 -0.32%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.10 -1.56%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,518.90 -1.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 766.75 -1.57%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Is BJP set to sweep Lok Sabha polls? Development economist Jean Dreze says 'any politician who presents a danger...'
BackBack

Is BJP set to sweep Lok Sabha polls? Development economist Jean Dreze says 'any politician who presents a danger...'

Livemint

Jean Dreze highlighted the challenges faced by opposition leaders in India, stating that elections are at risk of being rigged due to harassment by central agencies.

Premium

Development economist Jean Dreze opined on Sunday that the Indian democracy had been afflicted by a “recent wave of authoritarianism".The assertion came mere days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections with the Belgium-born social scientist insisting that the Opposition INDIA bloc can make a ‘big difference’ to the tally.

“Leaders of these parties have endured relentless scrutiny and harassment by central agencies for years. Former Jharkhand chief minister Soren finds himself behind the bars, Lalu Prasad has faced intermittent periods of incarceration, and Rahul Gandhi narrowly avoided a similar fate in addition to Congress’ accounts being frozen. Any politician who presents a danger to the BJP is at risk of harassment. In these circumstances, the elections are as good as rigged," the economist said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 14 Apr 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App