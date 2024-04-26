Congress raises questions on INDIA bloc partner, says CPI (M)-BJP has ‘clear-cut’ deal
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress leader KC Venugopal alleges clear-cut deal between CPI(M) and BJP. KPCC chief Sudhakaran claims LDF convener Jayarajan was on the verge of joining BJP after meeting in Gulf. Venugopal confident in Lok Sabha election chances in Alappuzha.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday alleged that INDIA Bloc partner, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had a “clear-cut deal with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)".
