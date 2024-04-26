Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday alleged that INDIA Bloc partner, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had a “clear-cut deal with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)".

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Live

KC Venugopal commented on the reported discussions between LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, stating, “The two met and held discussion for a long time. It is shocking news. Jayarajan also admitted that Javadekar came and met him. Prakash Javadekar, who is the BJP Kerala in-charge, is saying that it was a personal meeting. How can it be? There is a clear-cut deal between the BJP and CPM."

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K. Sudhakaran and the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency made serious allegations against Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan, asserting that he was on the verge of joining the BJP after a meeting.

Sudhakaran, in a media briefing, claimed that BJP leaders Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Sobha Surendran also attended the meeting, which reportedly took place in the Gulf.

Also Read: Can the BJP open its account in God's own country?

“The discussion was in the Gulf. It is not possible to say now when the discussion took place. All I know is that there was talk of a governorship. Rajeev Chandrasekhar and others have participated in the discussion. EP is upset with MV Govindan becoming secretary. He was disappointed when he did not get the post of state secretary," the Congress leader said.

Sudhakaran further claimed that after meeting with NDA leaders, CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan was threatened by his party, which forced him to stay with the CPI(M) and not switch sides.

Also Read: Will Rahul Gandhi retain Wayanad in three-cornered fight with CPI's Annie Raja and BJP's K Surendran in Phase 2?

‘PM is panicking’

KC Venugopal cast his vote. He is contesting against AM Ariff of the CPI(M) and BJP's Shobha Surendran. Speaking to reporters, Venugopal expressed confidence in his chances.

“I am confident that the people of Alleppey will stand with me. After phase one of the Lok Sabha elections, the PM is panicking. I thank the PM for bringing the Congress manifesto into the public domain in a big way. In Kerala, UDF will sweep all 20 seats People of Wayanad, Kerala will show that they are with Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Voting is in progress for all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala during the second phase of elections.

In the 2019 elections, the Congress party secured victory in 19 out of the 20 seats, with the CPI-M winning just one. The BJP did not win any seats in Kerala.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!