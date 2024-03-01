The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may soon announce its first list of nearly 155 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, sources told news agency PTI on Friday. Several other reports claimed that the BJP had finalised 100 Lok Sabha candidates after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a late-night meeting on Thursday.

The first list of candidates may be released in a few days, sources were quoted by India Today as saying. Meanwhile, NDTV reported that the BJP plans to name at least 50 per cent of its candidates by March 10.

Meanwhile, NDTV cited sources saying that the BJP's strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections "revolves around getting feedback on sitting MPs, including but not limited to discussions with grassroots-level workers and voters in their constituencies". This also includes a tactical reshuffle to eliminate the anti-incumbency bias, the report said.

Sources added that the party intends to name around 100 candidates, excluding those from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies.

The speculation over the first list of BJP candidates turned rife after a marathon meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) ended in the early hours of Friday.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh, Chief Ministers, State Presidents, n-charges, co-incharges, and election in-charges of various states.

Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttarakhand, and Goa were also present.

According to PTI, around 17 states, such as Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, Assam, Goa and others were discussed in the meeting. Sources told PTI that candidates for nearly 155 seats were finalised in the meeting on Thursday night.

