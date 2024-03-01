Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP finalises names of nearly 155 candidates, says report
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A report claimed that the BJP plans to name at least 50 percent of its candidates by March 10
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may soon announce its first list of nearly 155 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, sources told news agency PTI on Friday. Several other reports claimed that the BJP had finalised 100 Lok Sabha candidates after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a late-night meeting on Thursday.