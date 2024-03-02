BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024 to be out today

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) is likely to announce on Saturday its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The candidates list, which is likely to include over 100 candidates, will be released at a press conference on Saturday evening. The much-awaited first list of candidates comes after late-night meeting by the BJP leadership.

The saffron party had held its first round of its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday where its members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deliberated at the BJP headquarters in Delhi to finalise candidates on seats across 17 states for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. According to the reports, decision regarding over 155 seats were made during the BJP CEC meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh, Chief Ministers, State Presidents, In-charges, Co-Incharges, and Election In-charges of various states were present in the last meeting.

WHO IS LIKELY TO BE FIELDED IN FIRST BJP LIST?

Reports quoting sources indicated that decision regarding Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Telangana and Uttarakhand was made during the Thursday meeting.

Discussions were held with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the names of candidates in the meeting.

Apart from 4-5 candidates from Telangana, three current MPs G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Arvind Dharmapuri may also get tickets again to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Lok Sabha seats in Assam was also discussed BJP sources said that the names of candidates from Assam were discussed in the meeting, in which all Lok Sabha seats were filled with leaders from Assam. Out of the 14, the BJP is likely to contest 11 seats in Assam. Union Minister and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal is likely to be fielded from Dibrugarh.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!