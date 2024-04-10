Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP invites 25 foreign parties to witness campaigning, says Report
The Conservative and Labour parties of the United Kingdom and the Christian Democrats and Social Democrats of Germany have been invited. From among the neighbouring countries, the ruling Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League has been invited.
Representatives of political parties from countries across the world will visit India to witness the poll campaign ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
