Representatives of political parties from countries across the world will visit India to witness the poll campaign ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

These leaders will be in India on invitation of Bharatiya Janata Party – seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the seven-phase elections beginning April 19.

The visitors are expected to observe the scale of the elections, billed as largest voting exercise in the world, and understand the ruling party's campaign strategies, according to a report in the Indian Express.

As of now, the BJP has sent invitation to political parties of at least 25 nations who have been requested to send their representatives to witness the India’s electioneering. Thirteen parties have accepted the invitation so far, the Indian Express report said.

The two political parties of United States – the ruling Democrats and the Opposition Republicans – have not been invited, perhaps because US is also going to elections this year.

The Conservative and Labour parties of the United Kingdom and the Christian Democrats and Social Democrats of Germany have been invited, though. From among the neighbouring countries, the ruling Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League has been invited. Prominent political parties of Nepal are in the invitation list too.

Among other engagements, the participants are expected to attend the rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah or BJP chief JP Nadda.

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has set a target of 370 seats for the party and 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance. The BJP juggernaut is being challenged by opposition INDIA bloc led by the Congress, the principal opposition party.

The seven-phase election will end on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.



